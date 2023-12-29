Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 1,186,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,853,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

