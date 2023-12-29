Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $20.16 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Martin Edwards acquired 33,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 160,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,566,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 95.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

