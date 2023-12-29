Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,491,840. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

