VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get VirTra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTSI

VirTra Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.14 on Friday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. VirTra had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VirTra news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $70,172 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.