Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.93

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 38808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Vonovia Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vonovia SE will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
