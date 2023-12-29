Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Semtech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 480,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 619,751 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.