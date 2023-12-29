Voss Capital LLC Has $112.42 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Voss Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Griffon accounts for approximately 14.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Griffon worth $112,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

