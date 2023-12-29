Voss Capital LLC Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises about 2.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Skyline Champion worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $75.28 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

