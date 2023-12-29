Voss Capital LLC Has $60.92 Million Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 7.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 8.25% of BlueLinx worth $60,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.37.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.