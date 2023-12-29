Voss Capital LLC Increases Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,439 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 2.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 2.81% of i3 Verticals worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,623,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

