Voss Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,826 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.10% of Latham Group worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Price Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.