Voss Capital LLC Purchases 37,177 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing comprises about 1.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,294.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,294.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Duncan Bates acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,448. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

