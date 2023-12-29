Voss Capital LLC Reduces Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Delta Apparel worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.