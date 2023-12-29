Voss Capital LLC Sells 468,823 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Voss Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,823 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 4.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Extreme Networks worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,651,000 after buying an additional 648,231 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.