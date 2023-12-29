Voss Capital LLC Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 156,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. Titan Machinery comprises about 0.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 887,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

