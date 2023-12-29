Voss Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,624 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of WD opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.21%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

