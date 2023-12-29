Voss Capital LLC Trims Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,664 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

