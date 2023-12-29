Voss Capital LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,397 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

