Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 9.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 298,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 56,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

