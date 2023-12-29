Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,077 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.32. 172,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

