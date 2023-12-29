Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 383,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,809. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

