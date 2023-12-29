Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,477. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

