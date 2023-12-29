Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,975. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

