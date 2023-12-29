Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.25. 113,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.