Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.