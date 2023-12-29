Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $64.19. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $513.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

