Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

