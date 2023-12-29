Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 147,449 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

