Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 300,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 931,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

