Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

