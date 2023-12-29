Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

WMT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,667. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

