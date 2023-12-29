Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Four Leaf Acquisition comprises 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.