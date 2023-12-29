Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 317,303 Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises 5.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETDU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,279. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

