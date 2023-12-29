Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises about 11.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

SCRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 195,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,792. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

