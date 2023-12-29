Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.