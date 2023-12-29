Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 2.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Chanos & Co LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

NASDAQ IPXXU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

