Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Battery Future Acquisition makes up about 3.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter worth $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter worth $424,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAC stock remained flat at $10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

