WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after buying an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 83,703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WCC traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.