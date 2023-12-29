Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

