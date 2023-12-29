WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRK

WestRock Stock Down 1.5 %

WRK opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.