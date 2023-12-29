Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 359,791 shares changing hands.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 10.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
