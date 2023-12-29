Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Reduced by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WSM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,562. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

