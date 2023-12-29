Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 30,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wilton Resources Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.59.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

