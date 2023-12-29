WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:WTBN)

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of WTBN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.