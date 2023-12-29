WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.54

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 6682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $608.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 539.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 172.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

