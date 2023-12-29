WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.33 and last traded at $82.58. Approximately 61,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 79,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.