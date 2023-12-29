WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.75

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 3880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $650.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 587.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.