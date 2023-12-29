Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Trading Down 4.1%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 57,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 442,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WS

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Read More

