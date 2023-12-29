X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.70

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 39939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 404,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 201,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 475,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

