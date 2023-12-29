Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

Xero Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

